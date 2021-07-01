Daddy Long Legs Musical Opens at Manoa Valley Theatre

Honolulu (KHON2) – Manoa Valley Theatre bring a new musical called ‘Daddy Long Legs’ to the stage live from July 1st-11th.

It’s a 2-person show. Kelsey Baehrens plays Jerusha Abbott. “Our show begins with an orphan named Jerusha Abbott (that’s me) who receives a letter from a mysterious benefactor offering to send her to college,” explains Baehrens. “Obviously, she takes that offer, and every month she sends him a letter updating him on her life, progress in her studies, falling in love, but he never writes her back. The only thing she knows about him is that he’s tall and gangly (she only sees his shadow as he leaves the orphanage at the beginning of the show), which is why she calls him Daddy Long Legs.”

She auditioned for several reasons. “I’ve loved the music in this show for a long time, and I’ve always loved MVT’s work. The director, Linda Johnson and I are great friends. And being in a two-person show sounded terrifying, so I had to go for it,” says Baehrens. “Doing this show feels like coming home. For all of us, I think. And our audiences so far have been SO supportive. We’re over the moon to feel that magic again.”

Baehrens says performing with restrictions is not much different, other than the number of people in the audience and need to keep doors open for circulation.

She thinks the unconventional love story will bring Joy to the audience, describing “that feeling in your chest that you get after following a rocky yet rewarding love story, Then there’s that even more magical feeling of experiencing a performance that no one else in the world has ever seen or ever will see.”

Website: https://www.manoavalleytheatre.com/