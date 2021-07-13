Tuesday Tunes: Kolohe Kai releases Acoustic Album

Roman De Paralta had a dream and it has finally come true. The release of a new acoustic album from Kolohe Kai featuring hit songs from the last decade. Roman, decided to release this album as a tribute to his fans. Some of the songs on the album have never been re-recorded and certainly not with an acoustic version. This was a chance for the band to get back into the studio and play some of the fans favorites.

“The Best Of Kolohe Kai” is out now on all digital platforms.

You can catch Kolohe Kai live at the Waikiki Shell on Friday July 30th. Tickets are available on the bands website at http://kolohekaimusic.com