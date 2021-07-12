Monday Blues with John Cruz

Local legend John Cruz is hitting the state at the Blue Note this Thursday for two shows at 6:30pm and 9pm. We asked John the details about him getting back on stage.

“I’ll be playing a portion of each show solo and the rest of the show with some of my favorite Oahu musicians. I’m Excited for these shows – especially since I hear they will be full houses.”

Cruz is releasing his newest single next month entitled “It’s Time to Build a Bridge” and the Blue Note Crowd will be the first the hear it live.

“Yes. “’t’s Time To Build A Bridge.’ I love this song and am looking forward to sharing it with Hawaii and the world. The recording came out great; now, just working on the release promotions, plus a secret surprise.”

John Cruz & Friends

This Thursday, July 15

6:30pm and 9:00pm

http://Bluenotehawaii.com

http://Johncruz.com