Maria Quiban Talks Life and Loss in New Book

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local girl turned Los Angeles Meteorologist Maria Quiban is sharing her powerful story about life, love and loss in her new book ‘You Can’t Do It Alone.’

The book covers her family’s experience after her husband Sean Whitesell’s 2015 diagnosis and death from Glioblastoma Multiforme, an aggressive brain cancer.

“When we were diagnosed, we asked all those questions, why us, why him,” says Quiban. “He was young, healthy, ate right. We thought maybe its because I wore a microphone and that he was a writer by profession. And we needed to shine a light on this disease which there is no cure. Maybe it was our purpose, actually his purpose to write this story.”

Whitesell produced and wrote for shows such as Cold Case and The Killing. He lost his battle with Glioblastoma when their son Gus was 3 years old. He’s now 10.

For the book, Quiban teamed up with a therapist to share advice about getting through grief, through other challenges such as the pandemic. “The lack of control was the worst to wrap my head around,” says Quiban. ” No control of the disease- which is very similar to what people are feeling today with covid19.

She adds, “Much like when we were confined to our home with my late husband Sean, we found ways of staying present and also finding joy everyday. We practiced all the safety measures that are in place now. It’s such a coincidence. We actually still have many masks and safety kits from that time period that has come in handy.”

At the end of each day, before going to sleep, they made a rundown of what they were grateful for each day.

Maria will be returning home to Hawaii for the first time in 2 years the week of August 16th. She looks forward to reconnecting and scheduling book singings while home. Details will be posted on her website.

Website: www.MariaQuiban.com