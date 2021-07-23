Hawaii’s Captain Kat Pullis is First Female Base Chief Pilot for Alaska Airlines

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our Trippin’ with Alaska Airlines series, we meet a Waianae woman who’s making history as the first female to land the Base Chief Pilot position for Alaska Airlines.

Living808 visited with Captain Kat Pullis in San Francisco, where she leads the airline’s pilot group, a job she took right before the pandemic started.

“I’m so honored to take on this role because I really just want to support our pilots and be a good role model,” says Pullis. “I love flying. It’s just such a fun job. Not just flying the plane and seeing all the views that I see from the front of the airplane, but it’s the people I work with as well. They’re my second family.”

She adds, “I just want people to feel the aloha spirit coming through me and I want people from back home to say oh look that’s a local girl from Waianae and she made it. You know so I’m honored and privileged. I want future generations to know you can be anything you want.”

Pullis is a Sacred Hearts Academy graduate from Waianae, and a direct descendant of Queen Ka’ahumanu.

Her husband is also an Alaska pilot, and they have two children together.

Pullis is proud to represent Hawaii and to be a woman in a leadership position in aviation, an industry that’s traditionally male-dominated.