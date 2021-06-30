Ashley Dvorkin Takes Mikey Monis Behind The Scenes of The Fox Studios in Los Angeles

Honolulu (KHON2) – Known for her entertainment stories on KHON2, Fox Correspondent, Ashley Dvorkin is becoming the interviewee as she sits down with Mikey Monis.

No stranger to film and television, Fox Correspondent Ashley Dvorkin is taking what she learned in college by being welcomed into the homes of many, across the country as the entertainment reporter for Fox Affiliate stations.

“I started out learning more media and theater in college, from there I was able to work at my local news station on our news side. However, I really wanted to learn and report on what’s going on in the entertainment world, so I started creating entertainment stories,” says Ashley Dvorkin, Entertainment Reporter for Fox.

From movie premieres, to award shows, Dvorkin has interviewed countless celebrities, some who she says have made her nervous.

Dvorkin says, “I remember being so starstruck with Oprah, and then for her to tell me that I am doing a good job at reporting made me really happy. I also was thrown off when I had to interview Tina Fey. She did her research on me, and switched the interview to where she started interviewing me.”

Viewers can watch Ashley Dvorkin on KHON2’s Take 2 Morning show, and lifestyle show, Living808 weekdays.