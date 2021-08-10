Angry Locals Promote Drive Wise Hawaii

A local group called the Angry Locals, made up of friends and singers were recently tasked with creating a message for the “Drive Wise Campaign.” The safety campaign called for a new Public Service Announcement and the group jumped at the change to deliver the message. Krystilez from Hi 93 radio show is one of the members of the singing group that joined host John Veneri on Living808 to talk about the music video called “Look at Me Now.”

Social Media Handles: @angrylocals @krystilez @osnizzle @moxilla

Check out the video here: http://Youtube.com/Osnizzle