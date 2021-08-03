The Pacific Diamond Wedding Ring Offers Jewelry To A Wide Range of Customers

Honolulu (KHON2) – From necklaces to rings, the Pacific Diamond Wedding Ring brings accessories to people of Hawaii for more than 30 years.

Known to manufacture and design all of the jewelry, the staff at the Pacific Diamond Wedding Rings, provide high quality accessories to its customers.

“We make sure that all of the jewelry that is sold to our clients is the best. We have the largest inventory of diamonds in Hawaii. Each is handpicked and closely examined by our team,” says Amber Faurot Gemologist and Manager at the Pacific Diamond Wedding Rings.

WIth a wide range of options to choose from, customers can find themselves shopping from necklaces, bracelets and rings.

Faurot says, “We have accessories that are loved by both women and men. We like working with the men, because we are able to expand their knowledge when it comes to jewelry. All jewelry is customizable to satisfy each customers needs.”

In addition to jewelry, the Pacific Diamond Wedding Rings, offers accessory services, allowing a one-stop-shop to customer services.

“Not only do we have adjustments services available, we have watch services as well. Whether it be changing out the watch batteries, to resizing,” says Ted Gonzales, Owner of the Pacific Diamond Wedding Rings.

Those looking to shop jewelry and accessories at the Pacific Diamond Wedding Rings, are encouraged to visit the shop’s official website, or stop by.

WEBSITE:

www.pacificdiamond808.com

LOCATIONS:

Kapiolani

1322 Kapiolani Blvd

Suite A1

Honolulu, Hawaii 96814

(808) 943-1000

Waimalu Plaza:

98-12777 Kaahumanu Street #114

Aiea, Hawaii 96701

(808) 777-5500