Family owned D-Otani Produce is Hiring

When you have a delicious meal with your family at a local restaurant or with visiting friends at a hotel, there’s a good chance the meal you’re eating was made possible, in part, by the family owned and operated business of D-Otani Produce. The husband and wife team of Dwight and Trese Otani started the business in 1989 and today there are one of Hawaii’s largest produce wholesalers. Dwight, 40+ year veteran of the produce industry, and is a third-generation produce wholesaler, with son Joey and daughter Jessie (fourth generation) following in his footsteps. The family and company have many strong relationships in the community and the customer list includes the Four Seasons Resorts Ko’Olina, Lana’i and Hualalai, Mid Pacific Country Club, Oahu Country Club, The Pacific Club, Waialae Country Club, The Plaza Club, Outrigger Canoe Club, The Elk’s Club, Buzz’s Original Steakhouse, Vintage Cave, Disney’s Aulani Resort, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Big City Diner, Gyotaku, Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, Ruby Tuesday’s & Gyukaku, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, ABC Stores, Basalt, Duke’s Canoe Club, Hula Grill, Senia, Livestock Tavern, Lucky Belly, Stage and more.

We spoke with Grant Sim who is the produce sales manager and asked him about the secret of the company’s success.

“With years of experience, comes the direct knowledge of knowing the best brands and seasons for top quality produce. As another quality control measure, we inspect all of our produce before it leaves our climate-controlled warehouse in our refrigerated trucks. We are very selective about our choice of growers and suppliers where quality is concerned and in turn, is expected from our customers. But the most important factor in out success are the people who make up the D. Otani Ohana, the folks who are behind the services we provide.”

D-Otani Produce is also looking to hire new employees.

“It’s a very family feeling experience. Very often, there will be group meals where people can visit and talk story on a break. People like to share pictures and talk about what’s going on in their lives. Dwight And Trese have watched many children grow up while their Mom or Dad worked at D.Otani. And there’s just a real connection there between them and everyone on the team. Currently we have open positions for delivery Drivers, Night Time Warehouse Pullers, Warehouse Receivers and maintenance people”

If anyone is interested they can contact Sandy Echavaria at 520-9678 or email her at sandye@dotaniproduce.com

And visit online at http://dotaniproduce.com