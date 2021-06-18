Mele In Hawaii Returns to Livestream With Special Virtual Concert

Honolulu (KHON2) – Recognized for their work in the local music industry, Grammy nominations and multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Award wins, the Haku Collective team has pioneered through the covid-19 pandemic with the first, longest running live streaming series, which showcases local musicians and businesses.

As Covid-19 restrictions ease up around the state, concert goers are returning to venues for a night of great company and live music, an opportunity that the Haku Collective team took hold of with the help of local musicians.

“I was so excited to be a part of the Haku Collective’s first ever in-person Mele In Hawaii concert at WorkPlay Hawaii the other weekend. We had artists like myself, Kimie Miner, Iwalani Apo, Grant Kono, Kapono Lopes, Ke’olu and Po’okela Wood hit the stage for a night of Mele and Hula, one of the first post-covid events I participated in since the new Covid rules,” says Napua Greig, Singer and Songwriter.

No stranger to the local music industry, Greig has performed all over the world singing, dancing hula and sharing the Hawaiian culture with others. However, Greig reveals that she was nervous when it came to performing in the first ever in person Mele in Hawaii concert.

Greig says, “I was nervous at first because I haven’t performed in front of a live audience since pre-pandemic. But, when I saw the Haku Collective team and all of my friends, my ease went away and we just had fun, it was great reuniting with everyone. I believe the viewers will feel the energy we felt that night in this weekend’s upcoming Mele in Hawaii livestream.”

Viewers are invited to tune in and relive Mele in Hawaii’s “A Night of Mele and Hula” livestream Saturday, June 19 at 4PM (HST) via Haku Collective’s Facebook and YouTube account.

WEBSITE:

www.HakuHawaii.com

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

FaceBook: @HakuCollective

Instagram: @HakuCollective

YouTube: @HakuCollective

NAPUA GREIG:

Website: www.NapuaMusic.com

Social Media Handles: @NapuaMusic