The Laulima Back to School Drive

We might be in the middle of the summer but it’s already time to start thinking about the kids going back to school. Laulima program manager Michael Wong joined the show to talk about the annual Laulima Back to School drive. And this year there are some changes to the drive.

“Our collection efforts have been with large retail stores on Oahu. Due to COVID-19, we were not able to partner with them so we reached out to local businesses. This year, we are working again with Walmart Kapolei and Aligned Mortgage.”

No item or donation is ever too small. Anything and everything regarding school is welcomed.

“Items include lined paper, #2 pencils, mechanical pencils, crayons, colored pencils, 3-ring binders, folders, hand sanitizers, flash drives, calculators, rulers, erasers, slippers.”

And there has been a lot of community support coming from businesses.

“Walmart Kapolei, Aligned Mortgage, Aloha Kia and Old Navy have already pledged their support.”

And anyone who wants to help can go to http://laulimagivingprogram.org make a credit card donation and we will do the shopping for them.