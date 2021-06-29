Special Olympics Hawaii Big Plans for Summer

This summer Special Olympics Hawaii is putting the fun back in fundraiser with innovative and easy ways for everyone to get involved and support our athletes.

Three featured campaigns include:

The Paradise Plunge which runs through July 11. Participants can take a dip in the pool or catch a wave. Register today at give.classy.org/paradiseplunge2021.

In partnership with Par Hawaii we are also hosting our 16th Annual Fueling Dreams Campaign. Through July 31, island drivers are able to make a cash donation in-store to Special Olympics Hawaii at any participating @nomnomHawaiistore on Oahu, Hawaii Island and Maui.

Lastly, we also have an upcoming blood drive on August 7 at our Sports and Wellness Center in partnership with Blood Bank of Hawaii. Sign up today to donate at bit.ly/August7blooddrive.

Proceeds from all campaigns will help Special Olympics Hawaii continue to provide virtual and online programs during the pandemic and help to ensure over 3,400 children and adults with intellectual disabilities can return to in person competition.

Follow Special Olympics Hawaii on Twitter, http://www.twitter.com/SOHawaii, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsHawaii, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/SOHawaii.

For more information on Special Olympics Hawaii, please visit www.sohawaii.org.