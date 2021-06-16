Helping Hands Hawaii Mission & Donation Drive June 17th

Honoluu (KHON2) – Helping Hands Hawaii is calling on Oahu residents to show their aloha for families in need with their upcoming donation drive on June 17th.

Susan Furuta, President & Chief Executive Officer, gave Living808 an overview of what Helping Hands Hawaii does and how you can support their work in the community through programs such as Ready to Learn & Adopt a Family.

The non-profit has a variety of service programs including The Community Clearinghouse, which provides basic necessities, such as food, clothing, furniture and basic household items. All of the items are given away for free and are provided through generous donations.

On Thursday, June 17 from 12 – 4:30 p.m. KHON will be accepting donations at Watanabe Floral. To find the donation tent, from Kalihi Street, participants can turn onto Hart Street going Diamond Head bound, then follow the signs.

Items that are needed:

Mattresses

Dressers

Dining sets (minimum of 2 chairs and one table)

Desks (32 in. L x 20 in. W x 29 in. H)

Chairs

Rice cookers

Coffee makers

Towels

Bed sheets

Pillows

Fans

Microwaves (table top)

Utensils (forks and spoons)

Bath rugs (new)

Shower curtains (new)

(new) Hygiene items (deodorant, tooth paste, tooth brush, shampoo, body soap, toilet paper, feminine products)

Diapers (large sizes or 3+)

Baby wipes

Sanitizing products

Laundry detergent

Dish soap

Slippers

Website: helpinghandshawaii.org