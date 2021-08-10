Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union Gives Back to The Community With New Programs

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local credit union, Hawaii USA is helping Hawaii residents from keiki to kupuna with new programs and assistance.

Recently recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the Best-in-State credit unions, Hawaii USA is offering new assistance for their members to help with any financial help they may need.

“We’re trying to be proactive with the ways we help our members, and one of the ways we’ve been successful is by investing in our workforce to field a team of Certified Credit Union Financial Counselors (CCUFC) whom are able to help our members no matter what situation they might be facing. Whether it’s coaching or advice on consolidating debt, our counselors are able and willing to see any problem through to the end. We’ve also implemented informed contact points that ensure helpful dialogue exists before any potential issues arise, especially when it comes to our members’ credit,” says Brian Yucoco, Senior Business Development Officer at Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union.

In addition to assisting their members with financial guidance, Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union is extending their knowledge to Hawaii schools.

Yucoco says, ” We offer a program called our Student Operated Credit Unions—or SOCU for short. Our SOCUs provide hands-on experience for students to not only conduct real banking transactions, such as taking deposits and open savings and checking accounts for students and faculty, and in doing so promotes advocacy for financial wellness. Our students are our future and ensuring that they have the proper wherewithal to properly handle their finances is setting the table for their financial well-being. We’re continuously looking to add new school partners and excited to see how many more students will get to join our growing SOCU ohana.”

Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union has not only prided themselves on their financial knowledge that is offered to members and Hawaii schools, they also take pride for their philanthropy work, raising money for local charities.

“The HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union Foundation was able to give over $196,000 in donations. And in conjunction with the rest of our credit union’s giving and volunteering for the year, we were proud to give over $738,000 in cash and in-kind donations. And we’ve only kept up that momentum through 2021, with donations having gone out to some of the State’s most deserving organizations,” says Malia Cabbab, Business Development Officer at Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union.

To learn more information about Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union’s work in schools, as well as other services they provide, guests are encouraged to visit their official website.

HAWAII USA FEDERAL CREDIT UNION WEBSITE:

www.HawaiiUSAFCU.com

STUDENT OPERATED CREDIT UNIONS WEBSITE:

www.GoHawaiiGrad.com