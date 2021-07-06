Soldier to Soldier Hawaii Realty 30-Day Guarantee to Sell Home

Honolulu (KHON2) – Soldier to Soldier Hawaii Realty has rolled out a 30-day guarantee program to sell homes or seller pays no commissions.

Founder & Broker Celester Thomas cites the hot housing market as a perfect opportunity to sell properties with low inventory, high demand, and listings receiving multiple offers over asking price.

Thomas says, “The seller must be willing to price their home according to the comps in the area and the program is available to everyone on all islands, not just military members.”

Soldier to Soldier is known for its $5000 flat sales fee.

Website: https://soldiertosoldierhawaii.com/