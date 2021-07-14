New Solar Energy Buyback Program

Honolulu (KHON2) – RevoluSun wants homeowners to know that it may be possible through a new program to earn money from existing or new solar panels and batteries.

A coal power plant that has produced up to one-fifth of Oahu’s energy needs is going offline in summer of 2022 so that creates a need for HECO to “buy back” clean energy to help with power demand.

RevoluSun Co-Founder/Chief Innovation Officer Eric Carlson shared some of the early details on how it would work on Living808.

Website: https://www.revolusun.com/