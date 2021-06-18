Family Business Hydrokleen 808 Cleans Air Conditioners

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hydrokleen 808 can clean your air conditioner to make sure it’s running smoothly and free of mold and bacteria to keep your family breathing easier and cool throughout the summer.

Sam Kuaana bought the franchise rights for Hawaii after looking for his a solution to clean air conditioners for his daughter Shaylynn, who was born with allergies to mold and suffers headaches, sneezing, runny nose and congestion.

If you suffer from severe allergies and you run your air conditioning unit 24/7, Hydrokleen recommends that you service your unit once a quarter. If you run your unit once in a while, then it is recommended that you service your unit once a year.

Hydrokleen808 is the only certified company to clean coils out of air conditioning units. “We provide deep cleaning to your unit, back to the original condition,” says Vice President Micah Goo. “We also clean out your AC condenser which can attract various debris such as grass, bugs, lizards, leaves and roaches that can harm the longevity of your AC system.”

Hydrokleen covers Oahu, and expanded in June to Hawaii Island.

Call 808-636-8280 to schedule an appointment.

Website: hydrokleen808.com