Emergency Funding for Internet Services

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii families may be eligible for federal funding to help pay for internet and computer costs through the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

Laura Arcibal, State Telehealth and Health Care Access Coordinator for the Hawaii Department of Health, the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program can provide Hawaii households with up to $75 a month towards internet service for their home. Eligible households can receive up to $50 a month towards broadband service and up to $75 for households on Hawaiian Home Lands.

“We believe that there are many Hawaii families who qualify for and would benefit from this program,” says Arcibal. “Now more than ever, internet access has become essential for every household. This new program has the potential to create more digital equality in Hawaii by providing our island residents who are suffering during this pandemic with the connectivity tools they need live and thrive in today’s digital world.”

Those that qualify may also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating Hawaii internet service providers if they contribute a minimum of $10 towards the purchase price.

The list includes anyone who has filed for unemployment or PUA or experienced a loss of hours in the last year as well as those who receive benefits. Under the free and reduced-price school breakfast or lunch program. Anyone who qualifies for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit, or Lifeline program.

To apply, you can contact your internet service provider directly to learn about their application process and what benefits they will offer.

For more information on the program, visit broadband.hawaii.gov/ebb

You can also follow Digital Equity Hawaii on Instagram and Facebook at @digitalequityhawaii and Twitter at @digitalequityhi.