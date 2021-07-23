Department of Public Safety Support for Victims

Honolulu (KHON2) – Victims of crime can receive information and support through Hawaii’s Department of Public Safety.

“One of the primary rights you have is the right to information on the custody status of the offender,” says Tommy Johnson, Deputy Director for Corrections. “That includes when the offender is transferred to a different facility, put on furlough, being considered for parole, escaped, or released back into the community. PSD’s SAVIN program , provides information and automatic notification of changes in custody status for any inmate housed in PSD facilities.”

Sign ups are available through The SAVIN program, the Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification system at <https://www.pavhawaii.com/savin> the SAVIN program can answer questions about parole, furlough, release, and other events.

You can search for offenders on VINELink.com and choose to be notified by phone, email, text, or teletype (TTY). Notifications by phone and email are available in English, Korean, Japanese, Tagalog, and Ilocano. You will be notified when any of the following custody status changes occur, escape/return from escape, transfer, unsupervised custody/furlough, upcoming parole hearing, parole hearing decision, release, warrant issued, return to custody, and death.

If the offender has been ordered to pay restitution and you have questions about restitution collection, contact the PSD Restitution and Victim Assistance Services (RAVS) unit. Additionally, if you need assistance during the parole process, the Crime Victim Compensation Commission/Hawaii Paroling Authority Post-Conviction Victim Advocacy Program can assist you. Each County Prosecutor’s office also has Victim/Witness staff to provide assistance and guidance.

Signing up for notification is completely anonymous. Visit vinelink.com to search for any offender in PSD custody, view their custody status, and sign up for notification.