Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawai’i Department of Health’s Sexual and Gender Minority Workgroup is tackling health and legal issues for this community.

“Community members in Hawai’i kept asking for a “one stop shop” for resources such as parental education, legal policies, and even reading lists for keiki,” says Thaddeus Pham, Co-Chair, Hawai’i Department of Health’s Sexual and Gender Minority Workgroup. “We are so proud to say that the website has been live for 1 year this June.”

In addition, SGM Workgroup has been able to ensure more inclusive policies, like the addition of a third gender marker for state licenses.

To check out the SGM resource hub, check out the link below or just google “SGM Hawaii” and click on the Harm Reduction Services link.

Website: https://health.hawaii.gov/harmreduction/sexual-gender-minority/sexual-and-gender-minorities-sgm-in-hawaii/