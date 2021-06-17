Pour Moi Summer Essentials Trio Hawaii Special

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pour Moi has a special on its Summer Essentials trio of “Climate-smart skincare” products that are made for unique environments like Hawaii.

Founder/CEO Ulli Haslacher appeared on Living808 to talk about the products that keep zip codes and climate conditions in mind versus skin type.

Pour Moi Skincare is the first and only patented Climate-Smart Skincare in the world and was recently named one of Time Magazine’s Best 100 Inventions.

Special TV Offer:

Product: Summer Essentials Trio: Hawaii

Special Pricing: $77 with FREE Shipping

Retail Value: $137

Offer Good Through: June 23, 2021

Website: pourmoiskincare.com/Hawaii