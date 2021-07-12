Niu Health Serves Domestic Violence Action Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – Niu Health is helping survivors served by the Domestic Violence Action Center with healthcare.

“We support survivors who are undocumented, and they are not eligible for health insurance,” explains Cristina Arias, VP of Survivor Advocacy Services. “We also have other clients who have other pressing needs, and have not been able to seek health care. Some clients have been unable to complete the necessary paperwork (no ID, no birth certificate) and are therefore denied coverage. For some, the co-pay is too expensive and they don’t seek care. The availability of telehealth will be of great benefit for them.”

Niu Health provides another “avenue or opportunity” for people experiencing domestic violence to reach out for help since there are barriers which create a lack of access such as lack of reliable transportation, childcare or social support. There’s also a lack of clinicians or medical professionals available right away or limited hours of operations.

The Domestic Violence Action Center is committed to addressing domestic violence and other forms of harm through leadership, unique services, legal representation, survivor and system advocacy, community education and social change work.

DVAC believes all persons should be treated with equality, dignity and fairness. With high quality and culturally sensitive programs, delivered with integrity and compassion we are creating safety and self-sufficiency for survivors and their children.

Websites: http://niuhealth.com

https://domesticviolenceactioncenter.org