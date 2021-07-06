Niu Health Offers Affordable Urgent Care

Honolulu (KHON2) – Niu Health brings urgent care services to members for under 10 dollars a month.

CEO/Founder Dr. Tony Trpkovski, known for Doctors of Waikiki, saw a need for Niu Health in our community to provide an affordable and accessible health care option. “Maybe you don’t have health insurance, or you lost your job due to Covid, or you’re going through a tough transition,” explains Dr. T. “Niu Health is your answer. Instead of paying hundreds of dollars a month for health insurance, you can pay $10/bucks a month and get the same result. We are local medical professionals here to serve you. We can do anything that the familiar urgent care places do. You sliced your finger open…we can stitch it up. You need blood pressure or diabetes medication…..we can prescribe this. You need to be referred to a specialist for a hip replacement, we know the best of the best.”

Niu Health is able to keep costs down by selling ads to sponsors and showing them to members. “When patients log onto Niu Health, you’re required to watch several minutes of advertising, just like you would watch if you down-load a movie on Hulu,” says Dr. T. “These advertisers supplement the cost of providing the service. But, let me remind you, there is NO CO-PAY with Niu Health. Once you talk to a physician on-line and an appointment is made (typically within the hour), you will not be side-shocked with any type of co-pay when you come in to see us. You will be seen right away so we can serve you. Beats sitting in the urgent care waiting room for three hours. We have patients call us while they’re on their way to Niu Health and that’s okay too!”

You can also get prescription medication for a reasonable rate. $5 is the cost for many common medications.

Right now, there are two locations, one in Ala Moana Center and the other in Hawaii Kai, but the goal is to expand to Kapolei and the Neighbor Islands in the future

Website: https://niuhealth.com/welcome?return_to=%2F%3F

Social Media Handles: @NIUHealthcare (Twitter); NIU HEALTH (Facebook)