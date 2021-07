Honolulu (KHON2) – Niu Health provides urgent care for members for under 10 dollars a month.

Living808 has talked with different patients about how the program fills their need for affordable and accessible healthcare.

Active senior Ginny Wright is grateful that she can be seen and have her concerns addressed 24-7 for such a low cost.

Niu Health has two locations. One at Ala Moana Center, the other is in Hawaii Kai.

For more information visit niuhealth.com or on Instagram @NIUHealthcare