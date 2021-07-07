NIU Health for Young Adults

For young adults, Niu Health is the perfect option for affordable healthcare. For Noah Hendrick, it was an easy choice.

“I recently came home from school on the mainland and Niu Health has been so convenient for me. Whenever I have an issue, I just head over to the Hawaii Kai clinic. I’m an avid surfer. It’s nice to know I have an on-call doctor 7 days a week, 365 days a year in case I get injured. Regular urgent cares can make you wait for hours, but with Niu Health, I can be seen immediately.”

The thing Noah likes the most: “Niu Health gives health care access to everyone in Hawaii because it is so cheap! It is less than a Netflix subscription and you get 24/7 access to a doctor! It’s not a gimmick, these guys actually want to provide quality and affordable healthcare. “

