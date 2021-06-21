Life Foundation is now the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center

Living808 is focusing on the start of the Life Foundation and the history of this organization as told by the Founder, Doctor David McEwan. The Foundation has since evolved and is now known as the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center. Listen as both the Doctor and a business man in Honolulu for the last five decades, Jack Law the Owner of Hulas Bar and Grill, discuss the early days of the foundation and the AIDS epidemic and how it is being compared to the COVID pandemic.
