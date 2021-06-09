Help Your Diabetes Program to Reverse Type 2 Diabetes

808 Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Honolulu (KHON2)-  The Doctor behind the Help Your Diabetes program to reverse Type 2 Diabetes has a special offer.

Founder Dr. J. Murray Hockings told Living808 about the comprehensive diabetes reversal program and what it includes and shared testimony from a diabetic who was able to get off all medications after successfully completing the program.

Comprehensive Diabetes Reversal Consultation includes:

•             Diabetes Reversal Video Training

•             Diabetes Reversal Score

•             Diabetes Reversal Assessment & Customized Plan

Only $37 For First 30 People Who Sign Up. Regular Fee is $150

Website: www.StopYourDiabetesNow.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories