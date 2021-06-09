Honolulu (KHON2)- The Doctor behind the Help Your Diabetes program to reverse Type 2 Diabetes has a special offer.
Founder Dr. J. Murray Hockings told Living808 about the comprehensive diabetes reversal program and what it includes and shared testimony from a diabetic who was able to get off all medications after successfully completing the program.
Comprehensive Diabetes Reversal Consultation includes:
• Diabetes Reversal Video Training
• Diabetes Reversal Score
• Diabetes Reversal Assessment & Customized Plan
Only $37 For First 30 People Who Sign Up. Regular Fee is $150
Website: www.StopYourDiabetesNow.com