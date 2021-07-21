Bay Clinic proudly serves communities throughout Hawaii Island

Bay Clinic is a Incorporated in 1983, Bay Clinic, Inc. (BCI) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community health center with eight (8) sites serving the out- patient health care needs of the residents of the districts of North Hilo, South Hilo, Puna, and Ka’ū, East Hawai’i. The clinic provides comprehensive primary medical, dental, and behavioral health care for all and link patients to specialty care and support services. Our services are offered on a Sliding Fee Schedule and applied to all patients depending on their income level, family size, and insurance status. BCI is the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Hawai’i County, proudly serving over 21,000 patients with over 70,000 annual encounters.

We caught up with Doctor Kimo Alameda about their mission and who they serve.

“Our Mission: Bay Clinic is a community-directed healthcare organization that provides quality primary and preventive care services to the people of East Hawai’i. Bay Clinic will ensure that patient-centered, culturally responsive, and affordable healthcare services are locally accessible in our communities. BCI’s service region encompasses 51% of Hawaiʹi Island’s total land area and 53% of the island’s total population or 196,325, 36% of which live 200% below Federal Poverty Level. BCI’s rural 2,048 square mile service region is a federally designated medically underserved area/population. My hope is to be the provider of choice for all residents in East Hawaii. And to be a good and collaborative health partner to other health entities. We also hope to expand in areas with limited resources like OceanView and deeper parts of Puna like Kalapana.”

