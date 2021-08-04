Ask Dr. Rupie: 5 Ways to Improve Your Health

Honolulu (KHON2) – There are always new trends and theories about how to improve your health so we asked Doctor Rupie about some proven ways to boost your wellness.

She responded with five different methods.

Proven lifestyle changes to improve your health:

1- Movement. Get moving and exercise regularly. Walking, gardening. At least 30 minutes of movement 5 days of week or more activity about 75 minutes for 2 days of week.

2- DASH diet. Decrease sodium or salt and increase calcium, magnesium, and potassium.

3- Decrease waist circumference. Organs work harder with more fat stored around mid-section

4 Cut back alcohol/nicotine. It’s linked to Heart Disease, Diabetes, and Cancer.

5- Minimize stress.

Before making any changes, Dr. Rupie recommends you talk to your doctor.

Website: drrupie.com