All About You Summer Hair Care

This edition of ‘All About You’ was brought to you by Aveeno. We’re taking a look at hair care during the summer, something most people may not remember to do but it deserves as much attention as skin care.

Saltwater and chlorine also take a toll on our tresses. If you’re not careful, hair that was shiny and manageable can look and feel fried just a few weeks into summer. Here’s a couple of tips to keep your hair healthy while you have fun in the sun.

START THE SUMMER WITH A TRIM. You’ll get rid of split ends and refresh your style. You might need a mid-season cut, too. Hair really does grow faster in the summer.

SHIELD YOUR HAIR FROM THE SUN. Make a daily habit of applying a hair care product that contains UV filters. These can be in spray, gel, or cream formulas. They help protect hair from sun damage and help keep color-processed hair from fading.

DRENCH YOUR HAIR BEFORE SWIMMING. If your hair is saturated with clean fresh water or leave-in conditioner, it won’t absorb as much saltwater or pool chemicals. It’s also a good idea to try to rinse your hair after a swim.

SWITCH TO A MOISTURIZING SHAMPOO AND CONDITIONER. You may be washing your hair more frequently to deal with summer’s sweat and grime. Use a clarifying, or anti-residue, shampoo once a week to clear away product buildup and chemicals.

DURING THE SUMMER, SKIP THE HOT TOOLS. At least once or twice a week, give your hair a break from blow dryers, flat irons, and curling irons.

Aveeno makes it easy with their powerful “Protect and hydrate” sun protection line that includes with broad spectrum SPF keeps your skin safe and healthy.

Make it easy on yourself and enjoy sunny days without a single worry with Aveeno Protect + Hydrate SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion. You’ll never go out without it again. It provides UVA and UVB sun protection while moisturizing skin and keeping it beautiful. Designed to be sweat- and water-resistant for 80 minutes, it helps protect skin from sunburn and signs of premature aging.