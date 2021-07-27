We Craft Box Encourages Creativity and Bonding

Honolulu (KHON2) – Monthly craft boxes can help encourage children to do creative hands-on activities at home.

Betsy Wild developed the ‘We Craft Box,’ an award-winning monthly kids craft kit delivered to your home for kids ages 3-9. Each box comes with a themed story, 4-5 coordinating crafts, photo directions and all the materials needed that can be shared between 2 children.

“Complete craft experiences give children a chance to use their imagination and experience the joy of making something with their hands,” explains Wild. “For family and friends, it provides the bonus of an easy way to enjoy special time with kids. We Craft Box delivers monthly, completely turn-key kits so everyone can open up the box and begin crafting.”

She showed us one of the activities from her Busy Bees theme box: how to make flowers out of coffee filters and pipe cleaners.

The boxes are recommended for children 3 to 9 years.

You can get the boxes for $29.99 per month and free shipping.

Website: wecraftbox.com