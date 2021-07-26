Parent Coach Teaches Children Time Management

Honolulu (KHON2) – Parent Coach Karen Gibson has valuable advice on teaching children time management.

“Many students don’t learn how to study, how to organize and how to practice efficient time management,” explains Gibson. “If parents took the time to teach kids how to organize their materials/study area, properly manage their time and how to overcome procrastination, academic stress would be reduced. Studying would no longer be dreaded, and students might actually learn to enjoy their academic journey.”

Some of her tips? Schedule specific time blocks to work on assignments. For instance, set a timer so that between 4 pm to 5 pm, only math assignments will be focused on. Turn cell phones off, no distractions allowed.

“Working on one task at a time and avoiding multi-tasking will help with focusing and managing their time,” says Gibson. “Multi-tasking reduces efficiency and performance since their brain can only focus on one thing at a time.”

Other helpful habits? Breaking an assignment into manageable tasks can lessen the overwhelm that may cause a student to stall from starting an assignment. Whenever a student feels tempted to procrastinate, the best solution is start right away and commit to working at least 30 minutes before taking a brief break. Often after 30 minutes, a student often gets into the study zone.

She also recommends planners to make checklists to help kids stay organized, avoid the stress of missing due dates or tests, and stickers and colored pens to celebrate completed tasks.

Gibson has been an educator for 27 years and helps teach kids how to study, how to use a planner, how to stay organized and how to manage their time.

Gibson has a book signing event coming up at the Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union Mililani branch on Friday, August 6 10am -3pm.

Website: www.lettinggowithaloha.com (parent coaching) www.karenthebrainbuilder.com (tutoring services)