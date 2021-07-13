National Pet Fire and Safety Day July 15th

Most families have a safety plan to make sure everyone knows what to do and where to go during an emergency. The Community Kokua Foundation, Honolulu Fire Department, and the American red Cross of Hawaii want to remind everyone to include the family pet in those plans. Pastor Phil Reller joined us to talk about how important this is.

“In 2009, thanks to the efforts of the American Kennel Club and ADT Security Services, July 15 was designated as National Pet Fire Safety Day to “educate pet owners on preventive measures to protect their loved pets and to adopt plans to tackle the unexpected emergencies.” According to the Red Cross, 500,000 pets in the US are affected by fires every year, including pets in Hawai’i. On Thursday, July 15 at 1:30pm the Community Kokua Foundation for Fire Safety and Recovery joins with the Honolulu Fire Department, the American Red Cross of Hawaii, and friends at Red Cross headquarters, 4155 Diamond Head Road, Honolulu 96816 to launch “the Eddy Project for Pet Fire Safety,” an initiative to encourage Hawai’i pet owners and the general public to include animals in their own fire safety evacuation plans. The foundation will also distribute safety information cards and pet information stickers at no charge through local PetSmart Stores, Waipahu Waikele Pet Hospital, and local pet care groups. The launch date coincides with National Pet Fire Safety Day and falls one day after the fourth anniversary of the fatal Marco Polo tower condominium fire which took the lives of four individuals and one small rescue dog. »

For more information visit http://communitykokuafoundation.com