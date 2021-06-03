Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaiian Humane Society shared tips on how to protect your pet for National Microchipping Month.

June is National Pet Microchipping Month and it is a national celebration that helps animal welfare organizations spread the word about how helpful and important it is that you have your pets microchipped.

“As a pet owner, the best thing you can do is ensure that your pets have identification so that you can be reunited if they are los,” says

Thomas Hanns Jr., Communications Coordinator. “Plus, microchipping your pet cat or dog is mandated by the City & County of Honolulu, replacing the old dog licensing program.”

A microchip is a small device about the size of a grain of rice and is injected under the skin between the animal’s shoulder blades. Each microchip has an individual code that can be read with a hand-held scanning device at Hawaiian Humane, a veterinarian’s office or many other animal welfare organizations across the island. A microchip is NOT a tracking device, it will only do its job if your contact info is registered and up to date!

New microchips must be registered within 30 days with the manufacturer of the microchip, or a free online database like FoundAnimals.org. Pet owners who have moved or changed phone numbers since their animal was first microchipped should update their contact information as soon as possible.

Call the Hawaiian Humane Society at 356-2228 immediately if your pet is lost and file a lost report. You may also fill out a report at HawaiianHumane.org.

Website: HawaiianHumane.org

Social Media Handles: FB – @HawaiianHumaneSociety

IG/TW – @HawaiianHumane