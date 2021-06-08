Mid-Pacific Institute Podcast & Honolulu Zoo Partnership

Honolulu (KHON2) Mid-Pacific Institute has a podcast called Wildlife Warriors of Hawaii in partnership with the Honolulu Zoo.

The podcasts are to educate listeners about wildlife, habitats, and human impact as part of Mid-Pacific eXploratory, a project-based community-centered curriculum as the primary focus of student work by MPX 10th grade students.

So far, students have explored the world of palm oil, sustainability, and community, including how micro-plastics are affecting ecosystems and our lives.

Groups of Mid-Pacific Institute students are researching different conservation threats and will produce a total of ten engaging podcasts that live on the Honolulu Zoo website.

Website: https://www.honoluluzoo.org/wildlifelearning/