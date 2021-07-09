Local Family Grateful for IBEW Local 1260

Honolulu (KHON2) – A local dental student credits her dad’s union IBEW Local 1260 with providing her the healthcare and financial support that she needs to pursue her goals.

“I would not have been able to finish off my junior Olympic career as a Gymnast and under the ACL/meniscus surgery I needed if it were not for my dad and his health benefits from IBEW Local 1260,” explains Karley Gushiken, daughter of IBEW Local 1260 member Ricky Gushiken. “My dad’s income has allowed me and my siblings to obtain better and higher education. I would not be where I am now if it were not for IBEW 1260’s contribution to my dad’s career. I am fortunate enough to be able to further my education, pursue my educational goals, and aim for my occupational goal of being a pediatric dentist.”

Gushiken looks forward to serving other local families in the future. She believes that IBEW Local 1260 has played a huge part in Hawaii’s economic growth through providing important resources to families like hers.

