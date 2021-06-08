16 to 18 year old students that have dropped out of high school are on the verge, are getting a second chance at a better life. The Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy has a residential program and it is working for cadets. We spoke with program coordinator Kahikina Abuluyan.

“The mission is to Empower “at-promise” youth of Hawaii with a quasi-military regimen. Exploring their strengths to navigate pathways through educational and career success. We immerse the cadets in a holistic program called the Eight Core Components (Academic Excellence, Responsible Citizenship, Health & Hygiene, Physical Fitness, Leadership/Followership, Service to Community, Job Skills, Life Coping Skills). This does not only address the Academic needs of the cadet but all areas of a cadet to achieve success in life after Challenge. Success at Challenge is not measured by the achievement of diploma. Our Program is split between Residential and Post-Residential Phases. Residential Phase tailors training around the Eight Core Components and Post-Residential Phase is the measurement of how the cadet applies their training. We measure success by our graduates securing placement in joining the workforce, enrolling in higher level education, or military enlistment.”

For more information visit https://dod.hawaii.gov/yca/