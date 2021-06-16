Brunch With Aloha Celebrates Father’s Day With DIY Projects

Honolulu (KHON2) – Malorie Holcomb-Botts of Brunch With Aloha is honoring father’s around the state with creative DIY projects.

Known for their unique projects and delicious DIY treats, Brunch With Aloha is making father’s feel extra special with at home gifts the whole family can participate in making.

“This weekend we encourage everyone to sit down with their dads and eat some of their favorite dishes. One treat my family will be making are cupcakes – father’s day edition,” says Malorie Holcomb-Botts.

In addition to the cupcakes that are decorated like a BBQ grill, Holcomb-Botts feels another special gift is by creating a father’s day card.

Holcomb-Botts says, “You can never go wrong with home-made gifts. They add a bit of extra love because they are created by other loved ones.”

Followers are encouraged to find new ideas on Malorie’s instagram account, as well as the official Brunch With Aloha Website.

WEBSITE:

www.BrunchWithAloha.com

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS:

Instagram @MalHBotts

FATHER’S DAY CARD MATERIALS:

Cardstock

Black Marker

Red, Yellow and Orange Paint

3 Plates

CUPCAKE MATERIALS:

Cupcakes and Frosting (store bought mix and frosting is fine!)

Red and Yellow Food Coloring

Various Colored Fruit Snacks or Gummy Candies

Melting Chocolate

Toothpicks

Piping Bags (or medium to large ziplock bags)

Parchment or Wax Paper

A star shaped piping tip (optional)