Virtual Paris Trips

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can have a Paris experience from afar with a virtual trip to the popular French destination.

A start-up called Woyago created a series of virtual tours during the pandemic complete with a wine and cheese package that’s sent to your home to enjoy in real time while “visiting” Paris virtually with a knowledgeable guide.

Experiences could range from a live bike ride, a virtual picnic in Paris, a wine & cheese party, cooking, treasure hunt, team building and more.

Woyago Co-founder Anto Montoni said The all-inclusive experience is a great way to discover Paris, according to Woyago Co-founder Anto Montoni who says, “Biking next to landmarks and local places. Tasting our wine, cheese, croissant, and coffee. We want to make you feel like you are hanging out with friends.”

Website: woyago.com