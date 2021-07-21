Trippin with Alaska Airlines in San Francisco: Love on Haight

Love on Haight is dedicated to the revitalization of Haight Street by bringing back the color, creativity & consciousness that Haight street is historically known for. Over fifty years ago, what happened on these streets in 1967 shaped who we are as a society and hopefully what that community is doing here now will influence the next 50 years…”this is our duty as members of this iconic neighborhood” said owner Sunshine Powers.

“Love on Haight is one of the last artisan shops left on Haight street. We work with over 150 artists, over 80 of them are tie dye artists from around the world. Over half of our products are made here in San Francisco. We are proud to provide the most psychedelic fashion created by our family & friends. We are firm believers in spreading Rainbows, Sparkles, Peace, Love & Kindness. We feel blessed to be the rainbow ambassador to the Haight Ashbury.

Throughout Love on Haight’s time, a portion of our profits have gone towards fighting the homeless youth crisis that we face in the Haight Ashbury & More.

Since its conceptions Love on Haight has supported nonprofits like Taking it to the Streets, Homeless Youth Alliance, Larkin Youth Services.”

And Sunshine has way more than just t-shirts. Everything from underwear to hats and sunglasses, jackets and so much more. And Sunshine is also very involved in the community that surrounds the store.

“It is my business model to take care of the community and my community will naturally take care of me. I work with the homeless youth in my community to get them housed and invested in the community. A lot of time people need a purpose and when you give them the purpose of your community it only makes everything better. I am also involved in helping small business policies for the city by working with city hall. I love that I can wear tie dye and glitter and be as active in politics as I am…it is proof of how awesome San Francisco is!”

Love on Haight: 1400 Haight St, San Francisco, CA, 94117