Trippin with Alaska Air: Walt Disney Family Museum

If you are in the San Francisco and want your Disney fix, living808 has the perfect place for you. Hop on board an Alaska Air flight and head over to the Walt Disney Family Museum. An inspirational, family friendly attraction for Disney and animation fans of all ages. Located in the scenic Presidio of San Francisco, the current special exhibition is the Walt Disney Studios and World War II open through January 10th 2022. Mikey caught up with Kirsten Komoroske the Executive Director of The Walt Disney Family Museum.

“Though there are interesting threads of Walt’s story that intersect with the Bay Area, our museum is here because of Diane Disney Miller—Walt’s daughter and our co-founder. Diane and her husband Ron Miller moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in the mid-1980s and founded Silverado Vineyards in Napa Valley. While so many of us are familiar with Walt and his most celebrated films, very few know that Diane and her family chose to open the museum in San Francisco so that they could be personally involved with the construction and governance of the museum. The Walt Disney Family Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that celebrates the remarkable life of Walt Disney—both his professional trials and achievements, and his personal life story. We’re located in the Presidio of San Francisco, a National Park just minutes from the Golden Gate Bridge, in an historic building that reveals 40,000 square feet of imagination. Contemporary interactive galleries and state-of-the-art exhibits are narrated in Walt’s own voice, and feature early drawings, cartoons, listening stations, more than 200 video screens, a wealth of historical information, original animation and camera equipment, and a spectacular model of Disneyland.”

