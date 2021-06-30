Trippin in Los Angeles: The Getty Museum

The Getty Center Museum is home to some unbelievable and priceless works of art and are on full display for visitors. The center is proud to announce a few new pieces of art as well, such as the Impressionist Gallery which includes the popular Iris painting by Van Gogh. There are literally hundreds of pieces of art at the center.

Tickets are free but a timed ticket reservation is required right now. Go to getty.edu to book a reservation. Parking is $20.

