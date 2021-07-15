The Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra Makes Renovations Just in Time For Guests Return

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra is welcoming guests back with its newly renovated lobby, pool and signature steak and seafood restaurant.

In honor of it’s 50th anniversary, the Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra undertook a transformation, welcoming back Hawaii residents and tourists.

“We are really proud of the renovations we made during the past year. The pandemic allowed us the opportunity to make changes to the hotel, while still keeping that classic feel everyone has come to love over the years,” says Dan Barnard, General Manager of the Ala Moana Hotel.

One of the main changes guests will notice when stepping into the newly renovated Ala Moana Hotel, is its lobby which offers new eateries and decor.

Barnard says, “We opened up the lobby, so that when guests walk in, they will be able to feel invited. We also displayed a beautiful mural that rests behind the front desk, showcasing a great representation of our Hawaiian culture and its people.”

A few floors away from the lobby, the pool has also recently undergone renovations, an amenity that Barnard feels guests can benefit from.

“We opened up our deck area and added a really cool seating area with fire pits. In addition to that, we have our Dada salon, where guests can get a new hair do, while being steps away from their Cafe. Lastly, we have our spa, which is adjacent to our recreational area. All of our new features in and around our pool, really are one of a kind,” says Baranard.

Located on the 36th floor of the Ala Moana Hotel is Signature Prime Steak and Seafood restaurant, a familiar spot for locals that recently opened, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barnard says, “We encourage all of our guests and local residents to make a reservation at the Signature Prime Steak and Seafood restaurant. With amazing views, a great happy hour and delicious food this restaurant is one-of-a-kind, and we are honored to have it in the Ala Moana Hotel.”

The Ala Moana Hotel is now open for reservations to local residents and tourists via their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.AlaMoanaHotelHonolulu.com

SIGNATURE PRIME STEAK RESTAURANT:

www.SignaturePrimeSteak.com