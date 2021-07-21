San Francisco Electric Tour Company Welcomes Residents And Tourists To Experience Umbrella Alley

Honolulu (KHON2) – San Francisco Electric Tour Company is encouraging everyone from and visiting San Francisco to experience its town through their award-winning tours.

Known to have three businesses under the San Francisco Electric Tour Company, owner, Brian Huber is excited to welcome residents and tourists to experience San Francisco amid California’s stay-at-home order.

“We are grateful to welcome guests to both our Fisherman’s Wharf and Golden Gate Park locations seven days a week. We are welcoming guests from California and are extra excited to see a big increase in travelers from all 50 states,” says Brian Huber, owner of San Francisco Electric Tour Company.

Guests can choose to see San Francisco either through a jeep rental or segway, two outdoor options Huber feels are perfect to experience San Francisco.

Huber says, “Guests like the idea of being outdoors on their own Segway or in our open air vehicles. Our fun open-air convertible jeeps seemed to be an activity that would appeal to the new post covid traveler. They can look forward to exploring the hidden alleys of historic Little Italy in North Beach, see spectacular views of Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge and the amazing San Francisco waterfront.”

Upon entering the grounds of the San Francisco Electric Tour Company, guests will be able to walk through Umbrella Alley, a new social media attraction that has caught the attention of San Francisco locals and tourists.

“We started painting murals and inviting Bay area muralists during Covid to transform our alley way. For us, it was rewarding to support many artists and also create a happy and joyful space for people to enjoy picture taking during the shutdown. We are expanding the available wall space and preparing for many more artists to create work here,” says Huber.

Within the upcoming months, Huber and his team will be adding more colorful and interactive murals, in collaboration with 18 San Francisco artists.

WEBSITES:

www.ElectricTourCompany.com

www.UmbrellaAlley.com