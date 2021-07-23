Quick Build Parklets Add Creative Outdoor Community Spaces

Honolulu (KHON2) – Parking spaces can help transform businesses and communities with the creation of “quick build” parklets in place of the stalls.

We visited Kaimuki to see a parklet on Waialae Avenue that has gone up to create outdoor seating for Juicy Brew.

Working with neighborhood organizations and local businesses, Better Block Hawai’i installed three one-space par­klets. The others are also on Waialae Avenue fronting Better Bean and Surfing Pig.

Each parklet was built in partnership with Re-Use Hawai’i, a nonprofit construc­tion material reclamation business, and then decorated by local artists and shaded with locally appropriate plantings.

Kathleen Rooney, Director of Transportation Policy & Programs for Ulupono Initiative sees the quick builds as an answer for different communities.

On any given day, it’s estimated that anywhere from 60 to 120 people enjoy these parklets, which can boost foot traffic and revenues.

Those who joined Better Block Hawaii and Ulupono Initiative in the creation of these parklets include:

o Re-Use Hawai’i

o Envision Kaimuki

o Kaimuki Neighborhood Board No. 4

o AARP

o Trees for Honolulu’s Future

o Local artists Kris Goto, Kim Sielback, and James Melon

o Local businesses Bean About Town, Surfing Pig, and JuicyBrew

