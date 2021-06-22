Go Johnny Go: Dolphins and You

Originated on the Westside of Oahu nearly thirty years ago, ‘Dolphins and You’ has been become a fabulous adventure for tourists and locals alike. It all started with two kayaks in Makua Bay with 4-guests in the early morning, and now has grown to one of Oahu’s prime attractions.

If you’re excited to go out on a Dolphin tour and enjoy “A Journey of Self-Discovery” and an “Experience of a Lifetime” than book your next adventure with “Dolphins and You”

“DOLPHINS AND YOU”

307 Lewers St. Ste. 401

Honolulu, HI 96814

Call: 808-696-4414

or Call Me:

Edward – CoFounder/Sales & Marketing Director

808-227-2765

or book online: www.dolphinsandyou.com