Alaska Airlines Opens Up Their Lounge to Non First Class Passengers and Club Members

Honolulu (KHON2) – Alaska Airlines is extending their high quality customer service and amenities to guests other than first class and lounge members.

Guests looking for comfortable and premium amenities can now take advantage of day passes to Alaska Airlines’ lounge.

“Travelers can Indulge in a tasty variety of fresh, pre-packaged options available throughout the day, Guests can enjoy soft drinks, fresh Starbucks coffee – including lattes and cappuccinos, and Teavana tea while you relax. We also offer fast Wi-Fi and easy access to outlets, an amenity that can be hard to find around the airport,” says Theresa Parke, Manager of the Alaska Airlines Lounge at Los Angeles International Airport.

With lounges in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Anchorage and New York, Parke feels that taking advantage of their day passes is ideal.

Parke says, “Our premium Lounges provide a quiet space to relax and recharge, and even get a little work done between flights. Our Alaska Airlines lounge service has been a huge success. People really love it.”

As Covid restrictions ease up around the country, airports are seeing a spike in travel, allowing all passengers access to any of their Alaska Airlines lounges.

“You can pick up a pass for $50.00 right at the lounge front desk. It’s valid for up to a year and once you decide to use it, you’ll have access to any of our lounges for up to 24 hours. Passengers who have an Alaska Airlines Visa card, may be eligible for a 50% discount, so that would be $25 for the day pass.

Passengers who are active duty military can access the lounge for free,” says Parke.

Guests looking to learn more information and reserve a spot in any of their Alaska Airlines lounges, are invited to visit Alaska Air’s official website.

WEBSITE: www.AlaskaAir.comwww.alaskaair.com/content/airport-lounge