Tuesday Tunes with John Akapo

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can catch John Akapo, our featured guest for Tuesday Tunes, in a live stream concert Wednesday, July 21st at 7pm, featuring some originals, covers, and fan requests.

Propeller USA will live stream the concert via social media channels such as instagram on @propellerusa and @johnakapomusic.com.

He gave our Living808 audience a preview with two performances, a popular country song called Tequila and a cover of Stand By Me.

John’s musical roots run deep, growing up around uncles who were touring guitarists.

Website: johnakapo.com

IG: @johnakapomusic