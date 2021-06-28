Ron Artis II Brings the Entertainment to Blue Note Hawaii Fourth of July Weekend

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Ron Artis II is returning home with 4 shows at Blue Note Hawaii.

As Hawaii loosens up restrictions on group gathering, local musician Ron Artis II is returning home to the islands with the help of Blue Note Hawaii.

“I am currently touring in the mainland at the moment, but at the beginning of July I will be bringing my shows to Blue Note Hawaii. There’s nothing like being home and performing for all of my local fans, the Aloha spirit is strong when I am with them,” says Ron Artis II, Singer and Songwriter.

No stranger to the stage, Artis is happy he gets to perform in person again, a feeling he missed throughout the pandemic.

Artis says, “I loved performing for my fans via live-stream, but being able to see them react to my performances is like no other. I missed their energy during quarantine and I’m glad that we’ll be able to reunite at Blue Note Hawaii.”

Having performed at Blue Note Hawaii in the past, Artis feels that when it came to picking a venue, it was an easy decision to make.

“I love Blue Note Hawaii. The staff is, food, drinks and the venue is great. Plus, its in the heart of Waikiki,” says Artis.

Tickets for Ron Artis II shows are available to purchase online via Blue Note Hawaii’s official website.

WEBSITE: www.BlueNoteHawaii.com

Show Dates/Times:

Friday, July 2nd – 6:30PM

Friday, July 2nd – 9:00PM

Saturday, July 3rd – 6:30PM

Saturday, July 3rd – 9:00PM