Paula Fuga Releases New Album As She Prepares For Blue Note Hawaii Concert

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Musician, Paula Fuga is bringing the blues to Blue Note Hawaii amid her new album release.

Hawaii-born singer and songwriter, Paula Fuga is returning to the Blue Note Hawaii stage to perform new and familiar songs for her fans.

“I am super excited to share with my fans what I have been working on. In the best way, the pandemic created a chance for me and my team to step back and get creative with my new album, which fans will be able to hear at my Blue Note Hawaii concert,” says Paula Fuga, singer and songwriter.

With only a couple weeks since its release, Fuga says she has been overwhelmed with the amount of positivity and love she has received.

Fuga says, “My fans have been amazing, they have been excited about the album before it was released. My goal with music is to heal those that listen to my songs, and I think that’s what is needed most nowadays, healing, especially when there has been a lot of chaos we experienced the past year and a half.”

Fuga feels that she will be able to connect with her fans on a deeper level not just through digital releases, but in person at her upcoming Blue Note Hawaii concerts. A venue she has loved for many years.

“I have had great memories at Blue Note, whether it be performing on stage with friends, or enjoying music in the audience. The staff at Blue Note has and always will be supportive of us musicians, and whenever I’m here it feels like home,” says Fuga.

Tickets for Paula’s Blue Note Hawaii shows are available to purchase online via the Blue Note Hawaii website. Paula’s latest album “Rain On Sunday” is available to stream on all digital platforms.

